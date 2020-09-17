Thomas W. Yake, 71, of Kennebunk died Sept. 9, 2020, at RiverRidge Center in Kennebunk with his family by his side. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 17, 1949, the second child of Opal and Keith Yake.

Thomas graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1967 and enrolled at Indiana University that fall where he would later graduate and become the first college graduate in his family.

Thomas married Jullaine R. Hall on Aug. 22, 1970. He enlisted in the US Army in 1970 and was later commissioned as an officer where he obtained the rank of captain before separating from the National Guard in 1984. There he served in artillery and military police units during his time in service. Thomas served as a deputy on the Marion County Sherriff’s Department for over six years. He was an entrepreneur of many different businesses including Yake & Associates, Inc.

He was predeceased by his parents, Keith and Catherine Yake and his sister, Carol Ann Newport.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jullaine R. Yake of Kennebunk. He is also survived by three children Ryan, Chad and Kristin as well as four grandchildren.

At his family’s request, all services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to https://www.bibberfuneral.com/.

His family would like to thank the entire staff at RiverRidge Center for their tremendous efforts and compassionate care.

