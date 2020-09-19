Peter Doe, who for decades operated an independent camera store and darkroom in Portland, died Wednesday, his family said.

Doe, 65, was the owner of Photo Market on Forest Avenue, which recently celebrated its 35th year in operation, according to an obituary. Born in Fort Fairfield on Sept. 5, 1955, he graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in Standish in 1973, received a degree in studio photography from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1977, and lived in Portland for many years.

Doe’s passion for photography bloomed in high school, when he joined the photography club, his family said. Later, he grew the Photo Market into an eclectic and well-loved local institution, and was a vocal supporter of the Buy Local movement.

He is survived by five children – Rachel, Charles, Robert, David and Daniel – as well as his sisters Diane, Marilyn and Grace; his former spouse, Nancy Benner, his grandson Finneas Bradeen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

“Peter will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” his family said.

Doe’s family and close friends plan to have a private celebration of his life. Those who wish to share a memory or a message of condolence may visit Peter Doe’s page on the Advantage Funeral Home’s website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: