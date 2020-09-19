Patriots (1-0) at Seahawks (1-0),

8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Seahawks by -31/2

Outlook: The Pats coasted past Miami, but Cam Newton won’t find the run-pass option as easy, nor will Pats’ D find it as easy to contain Russell Wilson. Yonder comes a reality check for Bill Belichick.

Prediction: Seahawks 27-20.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ravens (1-0) at Texans (0-1),

4:25 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Ravens by 7.

Outlook: Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Oh yeah! Patrick Mahomes took a flamethrower to the Texans defensive backfield last week and Jackson should do the same. Baltimore’s offense almost feels like a weekly can’t-miss cover.

Prediction: Ravens 37-27.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Saints (1-0) at Raiders (1-0),

8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN/ABC)

Spread: Saints by 6.

Outlook: The Raiders make their long-awaited Las Vegas debut with a real upset shot. Drew Brees seemed like a star in decline last week, and will be missing star WR Michael Thomas. Makes the Casinos really tempting getting six and we will gamble further with the outright upset.

Prediction: Raiders 27-24.

OTHER GAMES

• Bills (1-0, -5 1/2) over At Dolphins (0-1), 24-17: Buffalo dual-threat QB Josh Allen will be a handful, and Miami will allow some 13,000 fans to its home opener. But will that many risk showing up?

• At Bears (1-0, -5 1/2) over Giants (0-1), 23-13: Chicago was lucky to win its opener, but the defense will be the dominant with the Giants playing on a short week.

• At Cowboys (0-1, -4 1/2) over Falcons (0-1), 34-24: Russell Wilson crushed Atlanta’s defense last week and Dallas will do the same, but Matt Ryan makes it a shootout.

• At Packers (1-0, -6) over Lions (0-1), 27-20: Aaron Rodgers had a huge opening-week and now he faces a banged-up Detroit secondary at no-fans Lambeau..

• At Titans (1-0, -9) over Jaguars (1-0), 24-16: The Jags surprised last week and catch the Titans with short prep time after playing Monday on the road. Lean on the visitors, catching near double digits, to cover.

• Vikings (0-1, +3) over At Colts (0-1), 27-20: Philip Rivers reminded us he’s a turnover machine. Indy will let in around 2,500 fans but they won’t have much to celebrate.

• 49ers (0-1, -7) over At Jets (0-1), 27-16: Le’Veon Bell being out means Frank Gore, 37, vs. his old team. That means lots of Sam Darnold – seldom a good thing.

• At Eagles (0-1, even) over Rams (1-0), 24-21: The Rams are on a neat lil’ 6-0 run on the East Coast, and Aaron Donald is licking chops against a Philly’s beat-up O-line. But still a strong hunch for the Eagles.

• At Steelers (1-0, -71/2) over Broncos (0-1), 19-13: Ben Roethlisberger looked all the way back last week but faces a tougher D here, so lean the Broncos with points.

• At Buccaneers (0-1, -9) over Panthers (0-1), 31-20: The key for the Bucs may be using Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski more than their bit parts in opener.

• At Cardinals (1-0, -61/2) over Washington (1-0), 24-20: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will solve the Washington defense, but the visitors should it inside bet line.

• Chiefs (1-0, -81/2) over At Chargers (1-0), 38-16: Mahomes is 377 pass yards from being the quickest to 10K, and could get it here.

Last week: 8-8 overall; 6-9-1 vs. spread.

