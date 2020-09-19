Patriots (1-0) at Seahawks (1-0),
8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Seahawks by -31/2

Outlook: The Pats coasted past Miami, but Cam Newton won’t find the run-pass option as easy, nor will Pats’ D find it as easy to contain Russell Wilson. Yonder comes a reality check for Bill Belichick.

Prediction: Seahawks 27-20.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ravens (1-0) at Texans (0-1),
4:25 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Ravens by 7.

Outlook: Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Oh yeah! Patrick Mahomes took a flamethrower to the Texans defensive backfield last week and Jackson should do the same. Baltimore’s offense almost feels like a weekly can’t-miss cover.

Prediction: Ravens 37-27.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Saints (1-0) at Raiders (1-0),
8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN/ABC)

Spread: Saints by 6.

Outlook: The Raiders make their long-awaited Las Vegas debut with a real upset shot. Drew Brees seemed like a star in decline last week, and will be missing star WR Michael Thomas. Makes the Casinos really tempting getting six and we will gamble further with the outright upset.

Prediction: Raiders 27-24.

OTHER GAMES

Bills (1-0, -5 1/2) over At Dolphins (0-1), 24-17: Buffalo dual-threat QB Josh Allen will be a handful, and Miami will allow some 13,000 fans to its home opener. But will that many risk showing up?

At Bears (1-0, -5 1/2) over Giants (0-1), 23-13: Chicago was lucky to win its opener, but the defense will be the dominant with the Giants playing on a short week.

At Cowboys (0-1, -4 1/2) over Falcons (0-1), 34-24: Russell Wilson crushed Atlanta’s defense last week and Dallas will do the same, but Matt Ryan makes it a shootout.

At Packers (1-0, -6) over Lions (0-1), 27-20: Aaron Rodgers had a huge opening-week and now he faces a banged-up Detroit secondary at no-fans Lambeau..

At Titans (1-0, -9) over Jaguars (1-0), 24-16: The Jags surprised last week and catch the Titans with short prep time after playing Monday on the road. Lean on the visitors, catching near double digits, to cover.

Vikings (0-1, +3) over At Colts (0-1), 27-20: Philip Rivers reminded us he’s a turnover machine. Indy will let in around 2,500 fans but they won’t have much to celebrate.

49ers (0-1, -7) over At Jets (0-1), 27-16: Le’Veon Bell being out means Frank Gore, 37, vs. his old team. That means lots of Sam Darnold – seldom a good thing.

At Eagles (0-1, even) over Rams (1-0), 24-21: The Rams are on a neat lil’ 6-0 run on the East Coast, and Aaron Donald is licking chops against a Philly’s beat-up O-line. But still a strong hunch for the Eagles.

At Steelers (1-0, -71/2) over Broncos (0-1), 19-13: Ben Roethlisberger looked all the way back last week but faces a tougher D here, so lean the Broncos with points.

At Buccaneers (0-1, -9) over Panthers (0-1), 31-20: The key for the Bucs may be using Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski more than their bit parts in opener.

At Cardinals (1-0, -61/2) over Washington (1-0), 24-20: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will solve the Washington defense, but the visitors should it inside bet line.

Chiefs (1-0, -81/2) over At Chargers (1-0), 38-16: Mahomes is 377 pass yards from being the quickest to 10K, and could get it here.

Last week: 8-8 overall; 6-9-1 vs. spread.

