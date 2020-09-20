GORHAM – Lillian S. Lingard-Libby, 74, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at her Gorham home. She was born in Farmington on Dec. 2, 1945, the daughter of Ray and Lucille Williams Lingard, one of 11.

She graduated from Windham High School in 1965 and from Maine Medical Center School of Medical Technology. It was in her freshman year at Windham High that she met Wayne J. Libby who was to become the love of her life and husband of 39 years.

Lillian’s career spanned, over the years, serving as administrative assistant to senior executives at Hannaford’s, Fleet Bank, Idexx, TD Bank and Bernstein Shur. At each and every place of business she quickly and easily made lasting friendships.

During Lily’s school years she excelled at cheerleading, gymnastics, and ballet. In later years she became a cycler, skier, sailor, scuba diver, runner and kayaker. Following her 1981 marriage to Wayne, they enjoyed travels to the Caribbean, Florida, Colorado, western New York and Hawaii, where they were introduced to scuba diving.

Her professional quality skills as a seamstress led to creation of costumes for professional theaters. Some other talents included knitting, cooking and crocheting. She was often motivated to acquire new skills upon having been exposed to the talents of others.

As a long-term and devoted member of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, Lily served as an officer of the Vestry, lector, chalice and Eucharistic ministries, among other valuable services to her church. Benevolence was ingrained in her, sparking her service as an EMT, in Big Sisters, prison ministries, the Trauma Intervention Program and as a mentor at Long Creek Youth Center, to name a few.

Lillian was predeceased by her parents; beloved in-laws, Lloyd and Louise Libby; siblings, Mildred Dresser, Marcia Asker, Ronald King, Elizabeth Cushing, Jeanne Oakes, Ray Merle Lingard, Lawrence Lingard, Janet Dickey, Vivian Rousselle, and David Lingard. Surviving are her husband, Wayne; daughter, Toni Libby; grandchildren, Alex Southworth, Jordan Smith, Ava Hodgkin; great-grandchild, Rider Nason; sister-in-law, Kathryn Austin; stepchildren, Tracey Harasymchuk and Colleen Renke, both of Rochester, N.Y.; members of the Acker family; and special nieces, Pamela Acker and Merry St. Pierre, as well as a number of other nieces and nephews.

Among Lily’s favorites were cookies, ice cream, travel, laughter, music, Sunday afternoon motorcycle rides, and day trips with long-time friend, Becky. Never did she come across an animal she could resist petting. Her numerous cats and dogs brought a special joy to her life. Her English setter, Heather, was a favorite.

Our dear Lily will be greatly missed by many, many loved ones. Her smile held qualities of warmth and magic, having the effect of drawing us to her. That smile radiated her caring and love for us and shall forever fill our hearts with gratitude for her presence in our lives.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dolby Blais Segee Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham. A Celebration of Life will take place at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Road, Windham at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, with interment following at Chase Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Lillian’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lillian’s memory to

St. Ann’s Episcopal Church,

General Fund,

40 Windham Center Road,

Windham, ME 04062

