STANDISH – It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beautiful boy, Owen Vincent Oates. Owen died suddenly in a tragic car accident on Dec. 28, 2019. Owen launched into this world eight years ago on Feb. 21, 2011 to parents, Vincent and Kerry Oates, in Standish. From that moment on, Owen brought joy to everyone who came in contact with him. This beautiful boy had a way of embracing each moment and living life like every second mattered. Owen attended 3rd grade at Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish.

Owen was a gentle, kind and generous child who would often donate his own money to help others. Recently, after hearing of the difficulties of cancer patients at his mom’s work, he decided to donate his savings to help them. He would also often visit rescued horses at River Road Windham Farm to show them love so they wouldn’t be lonely. If he had a dollar, he would use it to buy something for someone else rather than himself. Yes, Owen, or “O” to many of his friends was a wonderful child.

Owen’s light will shine brightly through all of us who loved this little boy. Even during these most difficult times, videos and pictures of Owen raise smiles and laughter. Owen loved performing in front of an audience and most recently proudly displayed his new certificate of completion for his drama class. He loved bringing joy and happiness to others. To surprise his mom, he and his dad decorated their house for Christmas because he knew that would make her happy. He loved doing arts and crafts, hiking and going out for breakfast with his mom. He loved playing games and putting together puzzles and being active with friends going roller skating and swimming. Every summer the family would look forward to going to their camp with close friends where Owen would spend countless hours swimming and playing.

Owen idolized his older brother, Zach and loved spending one-on-one time with him. He was blessed to have very special relationships with all of his grandparents. He enjoyed cooking and playing games with his Grammy and Grampy on his frequent visits. He learned how to ride his bike as his Grammy patiently urged him to keep trying. He loved visits with his Nana especially a special trip they shared to the beach, and he loved wearing her hand-made knitted hats and slippers. Most recently, he made a special Christmas trip with his mom to his Papa’s in North Carolina where he personally decorated his Papa’s Christmas tree. Because of his desire to serve and help others, Owen became a member of the Cub Scouts where he proudly marched in the Veterans Day parade in honor of his Grampy and Papa.

Owen was survived by both of his parents, Kerry and Vincent Oates, until his father’s passing five days later while in the hospital. Owen will be forever loved by his brother, Zachary Dubiel; his Grammy, Gloria Peachwall Oates and Grampy, Francis “Chuck” Oates, Nana, Judy Rogers and Papa, Jim Rogers and Jim’s wife, Doris. Owen will also be forever loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many, many, close family and school friends.

A period of visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. All visitors are asked to wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s of Padua for immediate family.

To express condolences or participate in Owen’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of Owen’s favorite places: The River Road

Horse Rescue Farm. To donate online, please visit

http://www.msspa.org/donate/.

Alternatively, donations are also welcomed by mail to: MSSPA,

P.O. Box 10,

South Windham, ME 04082

OR

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

