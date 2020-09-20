SCARBOROUGH – Charles “Chuck” Truesdell, 74, of North Yarmouth passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Chuck was born on Oct. 11, 1945 in Delhi, N.Y. to Omar and Lucy Bender Truesdell.

He graduated from Harpursville Central High School and attended Parson College in Iowa. Chuck was a district manager for Family Dollar Stores retiring in 2010. Chuck worked hard his entire life and from the time he was a child, he always thought before he spoke, knowing words could hurt.

Chuck was a very humble, intelligent and caring man. When you met him, you did not forget him. People will remember him for his witty personality. On his down time, Chuck enjoyed being with Jeannie working in his wood shop and keeping the lawns looking beautiful.

Chuck looked forward to going back to New York for the family reunions every summer. He loved golfing with the guys, but most of all, he enjoyed relaxing at home, back in the woods, watching the birds and deer that would wander into the yard. Life was good.

Chuck will be sadly missed by his beloved Jeannie of 27 years. He leaves behind his three stepdaughters, Lisa (Scott Bickford), Tina (Steve Provencher), Carlyn (Chris Brulotte); grandchildren, Samantha (Chris Dyer), Sara (James Turner), Faith and Cricket; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Elizabeth; sisters, MaryAnn Vincent and Charleen Parmelee, both of New York; as well as several nieces, nephews, and so many great friends from New York and Maine.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Cardiac ICU and New England Cancer Specialist. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Wrona. We want to also thank everyone at the Gosnell House for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Chuck. You are true Angels. A special thank you to “Sally.”

The family would like to invite you to a time of visitation on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland immediately followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue in Portland at 1:30 p.m.

You may offer your condolences or share you many memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Donations may be made to the

Gosnell House,

11 Hunnewell St.,

Scarborough ME 04105

in Chuck’s memory.

