WINDHAM — Town Council approved 35 marijuana business licenses Tuesday night for non-adult use operations in town.

The licenses are reviewed and awarded on an annual basis.

Three additional applicants were conditionally approved pending submission of missing application materials.

The licenses awarded include: three medical caregiver (home) operations, 11 medical caregiver and cultivation operations, 10 cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and nine medical retail operations.

These licenses are in addition to the two recreational retail business licenses awarded at the Sept. 15 meeting.

Speaking at Tuesday night’s meeting, a couple of the seven applicants for the recreational licenses expressed their dismay with the process.

“The process on Sept. 15 was chaotic and messy, with ordinances being reviewed on the fly,” said David Whitten, who owns Sticky Bud Farms.

David Boyer, owner of DB Consulting, said the councilors did not spend an equivalent amount of time reviewing the applications compared to the time and money applicants spent to submit them.

Both Whitten and Boyer’s client, Kind & Co., did not receive licenses.

“I’m offended that you think we were flippant and negligent in our review,” Councilor David Douglass said in response.

Councilor Tim Nangle echoed Douglass’s comments.

He added: “I’m curious to know what their impressions of the process would be had they gotten one of the two licenses.”

