Sept. 25

Josephine County, music from United States, French Canada, Ireland and beyond with Erica Brown, Matt Shipman, Hanz Araki, and Colleen Raney, 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. Suggested donation $10. Bring your own lawn chair, refreshments. Masks required until seated. Farm and farm stand open at 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Concert: Black Lives Matter, music and poetry of black artists, 8-10 p.m., $10. Presented by the USM School of Music in Gorham. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/black-lives-matter-music-and-poetry-black-artists for tickets.

Sept. 26

Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Kane Brown, 7:30 p.m. streaming at Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $56-$76 per vehicle with up to six passengers. Visit ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown for tickets.

Sept. 27

Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain, country, classic rock, blues and swing, 1 p.m., doors open at noon, Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road/Route 302, Bridgton. Tickets $50 per vehicle with five-person maximum occupancy per vehicle. Reservations required at denmarkarts.org. Part of Denmark Arts Center’s LIVE Music Series.

