Heather Abbott is the clear choice for Yarmouth Town Council this November. She is committed to serving Yarmouth and bringing people together. Yarmouth residents may know her as an administrator of the Yarmouth Community Network, the 4,000-person-strong Facebook group that is a model of civil social media and a great resource for the community. I know Heather from her leadership on the town’s Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability and for her informed opinions and collaborative efforts aimed at solving problems and uniting people.

Please join me in voting for Heather Abbott for Yarmouth Town Council on Nov. 3.

David Craig

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: