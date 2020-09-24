Drive-thru flu shot clinic

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is sponsoring a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Buxton Fire Department, 174 Portland Road.

The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older. The cost will be billed to insurance companies; if the recipient is uninsured, the shot will be provided free of charge.

Participants, who are asked to wear short sleeve shirts, will remain in their vehicles to receive their shots. Face coverings are required. A consent form also must be completed. The forms are available for download at northernlighthealth.org/Locations/Homecare-Hospice.

For more information, call 800-757-3326.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: