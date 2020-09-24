WHA scholarships awarded

Westbrook High School’s Ella Morris, Rachel Richards and Mary Keef are the 2020 recipients of Westbrook Housing Authority scholarships. Each was awarded $1,000.

Morris will attend the University of Vermont to study biomedical engineering.

Richards will attend the University of New Hampshire to study music education.

Keef, awarded the Dr. Arthur O. Berry Scholarship, will attend the University of Southern Maine to study finance.

The Dr. Arthur O. Berry Scholarship is named for a longtime Westbrook resident, retired University of Southern Maine professor and first chairman of the Westbrook Housing Authority.

Berry passed away in April this year.

Food pantry schedule

Westbrook Food Pantry, 426 Bridge St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Nov. 10 and Nov. 24.

The pantry will not be open on Election Day, Nov.3. For more information, call 591-8147.

