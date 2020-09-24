New Year show to go on

The New Year Gorham Planning Committee has recently announced that New Year Gorham is on.

“It will be different, but it will be an exciting way to usher out this difficult year,” event founder Virginia Wilder Cross said in a news release. “The most notable differences are where the event will be held and its shorter length of time.”

New Year Gorham will be celebrated from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 31 outside Narragansett Elementary School on Main Street. Those three hours will be packed with activities and entertainment, said Tom Hasbrouck, New Year Gorham coordinator.

“It’s too early to reveal all the plans, but those that are confirmed promise a fabulously fun afternoon on New Year’s Eve,” Hasbrouck said in a statement.

Preliminary plans include ice skating to live music, a variety of entertainment performed on innovative box truck performance stages,

warm food and “extra special fireworks to welcome in a much needed happier new year.”

CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event will be followed, Cross said.

