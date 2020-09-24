Chad E. Steinman 1971 – 2020 BATH – Chad Steinman passed away on Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at the age of 49 years, in his home surround by family and friends after a three-year fight with cancer. Chad was raised in Orr’s Island and spent his time on Bailey’s Island. Chad started lobstering at the age of 12 and ended his career in 2020. Chad enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, camping, being on the water, and especially enjoyed spending time with his son, family and friends. Chad is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Karen; and his son Corey; parents, Fay and Walter Steinman; three brothers, Todd, Guy and Geoff Steinman, two sisters-in-law, Allison and Kristy Steinman; four nephews, Ty, Jake, Marcus, and Tommy Steinman, two nieces, Amy and Molly Steinman; aunt, uncle; many cousins; friends, and his closest friend that was with Chad through it all, Craig Wallace. Celebration of life scheduled for Oct. 3 at Mackerel Cove Bailey Island, starting at 1 p.m.

