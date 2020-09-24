BIDDEFORD – William J. Denyer, Sr., 83, of Biddeford died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at his home. He was born July 13, 1937 in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada. a son of George and Alice A. Martin Denyer. He began his education there, and, after coming to Maine attended and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy. He later availed himself of many college banking courses and went to work with the Bank of Montreal.On May 25, 1956 he married Geraldine Weeks at Kirk-McCall United Church in St. Stephen, N.B.Moving to Maine he was employed as a branch manager for Portland Savings in Westbrook and Portland. He came to Biddeford where he began as a Vice President of Biddeford Savings, later becoming president. He retired on 1999 and continued to serve as Chairman of the board.As a young man he enjoyed playing the drums. A 32nd degree Mason, William was also active in the Toastmasters, Chairman of the Board of Southern Maine Medical Center, President of Greenwood Cemetery, corporator of McArthur Library and McArthur Home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Geraldine, who died on Dec. 16, 2016.Surviving are a daughter Susan Roberge and husband Ronald and a son William Jr., all of Biddeford; grandchildren, Jennifer and Steven Roberge; brothers, Clarence Denyer of Connecticut and Raymond Denyer of Melbourne, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at Hope Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in William’s memory may be made to: Biddeford Fire and Rescue 152 Alfred St. Biddeford, ME 04005 to be used for the purchase of life saving equipment

