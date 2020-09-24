SCARBOROUGH – Imogene Rainey Orlando, 94, of Scarborough, formerly of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. She was born in Portland to Frederick M and Sarah Landry Rainey.

Imogene attended local parochial schools graduating from Cathedral High in 1944. She was employed by New England Telephone, retiring in 1982; and was a member of Telephone Pioneers.

Imogene was predeceased by her husband Henry S in 2012, her daughter Nancy Szabo in 2005, and her sons Richard F in 2013 and John L in 2014.

She is survived by her son, Gerard of Naples Fla., and her two daughters Elizabeth Orlando of Portland, and Altana and her husband Rob Duclos of Scarborough. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jonesrichbarnes/ starting at 10:30 a.m.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Imogene’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

