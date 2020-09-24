Rosaline Ann Chaney Sanford 1928 – 2020 FREEPORT – Rosaline Ann (Chaney) Sanford was born May 21, 1928 in Freeport, to parents Earlington and Mary (Sturtevant) Chaney. At the age of 92, on Sept., 22, 2020 she left her beloved family to go on a new adventure with bravery and grace. Rosaline was a loving and remarkably caring person with equally matched strength and determination. “Rosy” grew up on a farm on Upper Mast Landing Road and attended Freeport schools. She helped with chores on the farm and had quite a tomboy spirit. Much to her mother’s chagrin, she found greater pleasure in seeing how fast her doll carriage could go down the hill than in actually playing dolls. Despite being barely 5 feet tall she loved basketball, and played on the Freeport High School basketball team, graduating in 1946. She loved swimming as a child and as an adult, enjoying the waters of Casco Bay or a cool Maine lake. She loved anything outdoors and camping adventures. She especially loved her garden and lilacs. Above all, caring for others was her true calling. She followed her dream to be a nurse; graduating from the Maine General Hospital School of Nursing (now MMC) in 1949. She then began a lifetime career as a dedicated RN at Maine Medical Center. She made a difference in many lives and influenced many to follow her; including three of her daughters, and her sister to pursue a career in nursing. She was extremely loved and respected by all as the Assistant Head Nurse of the Cardiothoracic Unit at MMC, retiring in 1993. But her life did not come without struggles. Her husband Lynwood P. Sanford (born 1930) passed away in 1961. So at the age of 33 she became a widow and her true strength emerged. She was left alone to raise four young daughters with one on the way. She purchased a rambling farmhouse on Beech Hill Road in Freeport to raise her five young girls and dealt with many challenges such as a failing coal furnace, a collapsing barn and the many mice inhabitants (mice being her only fear). Her daughters remember best the camping adventures, catching fireflies in the field, and most of all, the magical Christmases that Rosy was known for. Her entire family is deeply sad she is gone, but will be forever in awe of her enormous influence she had on the world. She raised an entire community with kindness, the sort of kindness that can only be explained by pure selflessness. Rosaline will forever live in the hearts of her daughters, Jude Hall and husband Brian of Freeport, their children Robert Golding of Mechanic Falls, Rachel Spinney of Land O’ Lakes, Fla.; daughter Mimi Sanford, of Brunswick, her children Alex Harold of Sacramento, Calif., Jessica (Harold) Yeskoo of Berkley, Calif.; Pam Brennan and husband David of Brunswick, their children Sam Brennan of Midlotian, Va., Travis Brennan of Belfast, Ben Brennan of Portland; daughter Brenda Tims husband Jerry, their children Laura Tims of Westbrook, Evan Tims of NYC. She also has nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild to carry on her legacy of kindness. She is survived by her devoted and loving sister, Karen (Chaney) Marsh of Fairfield. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Miles; and brothers, David Chaney and John Chaney of Freeport; and her parents. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the excellent staff at the Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center in Brunswick for their loving care. Visitations will be with full respect of COVID protections on Friday Sept. 25, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Private graveside services will be held at the Burr Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held sometime in the Summer of 2021. Condolences and memories can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund 29 Maurice Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or NAMI 52 Water St. Hallowell, ME 04037 or an organization of your choice.

Guest Book