One Maine House of Representatives candidate in the region, along with candidates for two different York County government offices are running unopposed in their bids for office in the Nov. 3 contest.

Rep. Ryan Fecteau, D- Biddeford, who also served as the assistant majority leader in the Legislature, is seeking his fourth term of office. Fecteau is the representative for House District 11, part of Biddeford.

According to his biography, Fecteau’s areas of focus include being a strong voice for seniors, standing up for public education and making Maine more attractive for young people to work, live and raise families.

A Biddeford High school graduate, Fecteau earned a degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., where he studied political science, theology and religion.

In the county races, York County Judge of Probate Scott Houde, a Biddeford attorney, is unopposed in his bid for election to his first full four-year term.

Houde was appointed to the bench by Gov. Janet Mills in the fall of 2019 to fill out the remainder of a term previously held by Judge Bryan Chabot, who had resigned to take up a new position as an administrative judge for the Workers Compensation Commission. An attorney for 15 years, practicing probate, family, and criminal law, Houde was selected by Mills from a field of five names submitted to the governor by members of the York County Democratic Committee.

York County Register of Probate Carol Lovejoy of Kennebunk has worked for the registry for 40 years. A Republican, she is seeking her fifth, four-year term as Register — the administrator of the probate department.

The probate court and registry handle a range of family matters ranging from adoptions to guardianships of incapacitated adults, wills and estates, names changes and more.

