BIDDEFORD — The City Theater is excited to announce that it will present a Virtual Highlights Concert, Oct. 9 to 11 on its YouTube channel.

The concert will allow City Theater audiences to revisit, or see for the first time, some of their favorite performers in some of their favorite roles. Original performers are reprise their standout performances and there will also be video clips of some of the original performances.

Some highlights include: Becky Rinaldi: Rose’s Turn — “Gypsy;” Brain McAloon and Miles Gervais: You Can Do It — “The Producers;” Schuyler White: Maria — “Westside Story;” Jennine Cannizzo: The Ladies Who Lunch — “Company;” Kelly Caufield, Sarah Thurston, Joanna Clark: One More Happily Ever After — “Disenchanted;” and many more.

Adult beverages and snacks can be pre-ordered to enjoy while watching the virtual Highlights Concert. Choose from Banded Brewing, Ricker Hill Maniac Hard Cider, Cellar Door Winery and Robin’s Confections. When pre-ordering, select a time to pick up your order. Go to https://www.citytheater.org/ and check out how to place your order.

The video for the concert will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on City Theater’s YouTube channel, and the stream will stay up until, midnight, Sunday, Oct. 11. For your donation (suggested $20), you will be emailed a link to watch the performance anytime that weekend. You can make your donation by going to https://www.citytheater.org/tickets/ or by calling (207) 282-0849 .

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: