Atlantic Menhaden — also known as pogies — were plentiful, as seen in these recent photos in Maquoit Bay off Brunswick. According to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration Fisheries, the fish, which can reach up to 15 inches long, are an important species used as fertilizers, animal feed, and bait for fisheries including blue crab and lobster. They’re also a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. In the photo above, a school of menhaden ripple the water between a fishing trawler and small boat. Below, a juvenile bald eagle gets the catch of the day.