PORTLAND – Steven A. Baker, 61, of Portland, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He fought bravely and passed with dignity.Steve was born in Portland on Oct 29, 1958, a son of Kenneth Baker Sr. and Judith and Harold McCulloch. He was a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School, and was an avid reader of science fiction and detective mysteries. Before his illnessSteve enjoyed walking whenever he had the time.He held many jobs and his favorites were construction demolition and taxi driver. Steve had many friends and was well loved.He was predeceased by his father and stepfather. Steve leaves behind his mother, Judith McCulloch; his brother Kenneth Baker Jr. and wife Cindy of Florida, his sister Cherylann Pulsoni, his stepsister Rosemary McCulloch, and stepbrothers Harold McCulloch Jr. and Curtis McCulloch and wife Maureen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private.

Guest Book