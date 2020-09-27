GORHAM – Charlie Mosher, 86, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020 in Gorham.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, of nearly 62 years; his children, John and his wife, Liz of Bath, Leigh Ivers and her husband, John or Auburn, Chad and his husband, Walter of Cape Cod, Faye Connolly and her husband, Patrick of Windham, and Leslie Thibault and her husband, Tom of Saco; as well as eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several grand dogs.

Arrangements made by Dolby Blais and Segee, Windham To express condolences and to participate in Charlie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Memorial donations may be made in Charlie’s name to a charity of your choice.

