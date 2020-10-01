Music
Oct. 9
Faculty Concert Series: Dan Sonenberg, Composer, 8 p.m. at Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Ticket: $5-$15. Box office: 780-5555, [email protected]
Oct. 18
BIPOP Vocal Concert livestream, 2-4 p.m. from the front steps of Corthell Concert Hall. A concert inspired by Black, Indigenous and people of color. usm.maine.edu/music/bipop-vocal-concert-livestream.
Oct. 30-Nov. 1
The Musical of Musicals, virtual concert via Ticketleap, presented by USM School of Music. usm.maine.edu/music/musical-musicals-musical.
