Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 10, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Pea beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, Italian bread and apple crisp. Family meal $20 (pay at time of pickup). Reservations strongly encouraged; call church office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 854-9157 ext. 10 by noon Oct. 8 or email [email protected] Face masks required when picking up orders in the Church Street lot.

