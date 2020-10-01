Pandemic a grinch
The city’s annual Festival of Trees in December has been postponed this year, which would have marked two decades of the fest.
“It is with much disappointment we must postpone our 20th Festival of Trees to 2021,” Roberta Morrill wrote in a letter to participants.
Organizers cited pandemic health concerns of public visitors and the team that works to provide the festival at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church.
The popular annual fundraising event featured holiday trees decorated by local civic groups, a Santa visit, entertainment and meals including the Tips for Charity luncheon.
Food pantry reminder
Westbrook Food Pantry, 426 Bridge St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, Oct. 20, Nov. 10 and Nov. 24. It will not be open on Election Day, Nov. 3. For more information, call 591-8147.
