Blessing the pets

Animal lovers are invited to flock to a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, in the parking lot at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St.

Organized by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, the Saint Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day event is one of 15 at Maine parishes on Oct. 3, 4, and 10.

All animal companions are welcome. As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water, the diocese said in a press release.

Saint Francis of Assisi was known for his love of all of God’s creatures. The blessing also recognizes the important place that pets hold in people’s hearts.

Clynk for Lions

The Gorham Lions have teamed up with Plummer’s Ace Hardware on Main Street to offer Clynk bags at no cost to local residents, with the proceeds from the full Clynk bags going to Lions scholarships, vision assistance and local charities. The bags are available at the Plummer’s checkout.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $26,786,132,350,373.35.

