WINDHAM — Sarah Talon scored her second goal of the game in the 88th minute to give Windham a 3-2 overtime win against Gorham in an SMAA girls’ soccer match Saturday.

Talon assisted on a goal by Ashley Clark before adding one of her own as Windham (2-0) led 2-1 at halftime. Eagles keeper Eliza Trafford recorded six saves.

Annie Gray and Faith Connolly scored for Gorham (1-1), which got eight saves from Rachel Gross.

DEERING 1, WAYNFLETE 1: Devan Sherry scored on a free kick in the first half for Waynflete (2-1-1), and Deering’s Mae Carroll answered in the second half as the Rams (0-2-1) and Flyers played to a draw in Portland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, WESTBROOK 1: Joey Perron scored a pair of goals for the Red Riots (1-1) in a victory over the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Alberto Kissaka added a goal and two assists, and Divin Mpinga also scored. Kenny Carlisle had two assists. South Portland keepers Paul Zechman and Thomas Caouette combined for eight saves.

Jacob Thornton scored for Westbrook on a free kick in the first half.

GORHAM 1, WINDHAM 0: Matt Phinney’s goal with 10:47 remaining, assisted by Curran Bassingthwaite, lifted the Rams (2-0) to a win over the Eagles (1-1) in Gorham.

FIELD HOCKEY

MORSE 4, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Dylan Barr, Lilly Clifford and Kennedy St. Pierre each had a goal and an assist to lead the Shipbuilders past the Red Eddies in Bath.

Addie Young also scored for Morse and Gracie Hawkes made fives saves.

Courtney Larson scored for Edward Little, assisted by Hannah Smith.

MT. ARARAT 1, FREEPORT 0: Paige Witwiki’s first-quarter goal held up for the Eagles (2-0) as they downed the Falcons (0-1) in Topsham.

