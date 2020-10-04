PORTLAND – Michael J. Maroon Jr., 70, of South Portland, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.

He was born in Portland on May 9, 1950, a son of the late Michael J. and Dorothy E. (Lamoine) Maroon Sr.

Voted “Most likely to Succeed” in 1968 as Cape Elizabeth High School’s Senior Class President, Mike lived up to this expectation but not as easily as classmates had predicted.

Almost 50 years ago, faulty genetic brain sequencing turned on at the age of 21, forcing Mike to succeed against harrowing odds – battling Schizophrenia.

He graduated from The University of Rhode Island and worked in the family business.

Taking pride in his home, he demonstrated a keen intellect for history, art, and a love of his antique, VW Beetle. We would like to thank the caring neighbors and the entire South Portland community for their support, showing it took a village to ensure respect and safety for Mike.

His devoted family, including aunt Beverly, cousin Diane and spouse Jim, sister Pam and spouse Regis. They admired his stoicism, strength, and success in the face of adversity.

Look kindly on those who struggle – some have had an inside story of Success.

Make an impact on behalf of Mike at

donate.bbrfoundation.org

Brain and Behavior Research Foundation

1-800-829-8289.

