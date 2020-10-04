PORTLAND – Robert A. Paul, 82, died peacefully at his home in Portland on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Robert was born Dec. 30, 1937 in Houlton, a son of George and Mabel (Tracy) Paul.

He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, MaryLou; a daughter, Kimberly; a sister, Teresa Libby, and a brother, Kent Paul.

Robert is lovingly survived by his sons, David Paul and Duane Paul, both of Rhode Island, daughter, Shawna Paul and her partner Daniel Conohan of Portland; two sisters, Sandra Sawyer of Florida and Judith Morin of North Windham and a brother Walter Paul of Gorham. He is also survived by the joy of his life, granddaughter, Veda Conohan of Portland.

A celebration of his life will be held a later date.

A celebration of his life will be held a later date.

