BUXTON – Silas B. Harmon Jr., 90, husband of the late Geraldine Zachow Harmon, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. Born on March 2, 1930, “Si” or “Sonny,” grew up in the Libby Town section of Portland.

At 17 years of age, Silas enlisted in the United State Marine Corps and served from May of 1947 to June of 1950, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in Guam and Camp Pendleton, California.

Silas eloped with Geraldine Zachow (17) from Stroudwater on August 18, 1951. They went on to have a daughter and five sons spanning 18 years. When discharged from the military he went to work as a mechanic at Nissen Bakery. He later started a truck repair business working with many well-known outfits in southern Maine.

In 1969, the family moved to Swans Island, and went scallop dragging. The family soon returned to Portland, then Scarborough, and finally settled on Long Plains Road in Buxton where Silas was licensed as a plumber and worked as a foreman and welder doing renovation and revitalization work in the Old Port during the 1980s. He and his little dog, Fred were a common sight around the Old Port as he made beautiful railings, stairways, fencing, furniture platforms, fire escapes and circular staircases. He enjoyed pointing them out to family and friends over the years as they stood the test of time.

Later in life Silas set up a welding shop at his home in Buxton where he built many steel boats such as the USS NevaSail and Odds N’ Ends.

Silas enjoyed traveling with his wife, Gerry, throughout the United States and Canada in his RV, although based on their stories, it never seemed that they took the same trip.

He loved each of the dogs and cats he had over the years and never met a lobster or a boat he did not like. He was incredibly resourceful and was called on by many to be a jack of all trades late into his life. He was a talented card player and would take you for all you were willing to lose.

He is predeceased by his parents, Silas B., and Carrie Currie Harmon; his wife, of 53 years, Geraldine Zachow Harmon; his sisters, Freda and Helen, his brother Howard, and sister-in-law Diane and brother-in-law, Dick Ganem.

He is survived by his younger brother, Carl Harmon; his daughter Linda (Bill) Fuller, son Peter (late Camilla) Harmon, son Silas B. Harmon III “Butch” (Linda Davis), son Michael (Jane) Harmon, son Danny Harmon (Darcy Dyer), son Joseph Harmon, and ex-daughter-in-law Joanna Leborgne. Silas loved spending time with his 10 grandchildren, Shanna Fuller Cahalane, Kimberly Johnson, Glenn Johnson, Ryan Harmon, Trevor Harmon, Christina Harmon, Trisha Harmon Higgenbottom, Silas B. Harmon IV, Thomas Harmon, and Jonathan Harmon; and many great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, a private service officiated by Pastor White and including Marine Corps Funeral Honors will be held on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel in Buxton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Si’s name to:

Maine Veterans’ Home,

290 U.S. Rte. 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

where he spent his final days, with compassion by all the amazing staff that care for our brave veterans.

