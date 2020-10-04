LARGO, Fla. – Norman J. Albert, 74, of Bowdoinham passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020 at his home in Largo, Fla., surrounded by his family, after a six-month battle with metastatic lung cancer of both of his lungs.

Norm is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jean; one daughter, Michelle Reed and her husband Brian of Bowdoinham, along with their two children Megan and Matthew Reed; and one son, Michael Albert and his wife Heather of Litchfield, and his two children Alyssa and Isaac.

Norm is predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Doria Albert; and a sister, Jeannine Casey, a sister-in-law, Kathy Yates, and a brother-in-law, Robert Adams. He leaves behind three brothers and one sister, Ronald Albert of New Gloucester and his late wife Dot, Gerald Albert and wife Mary of Laconia, N.H., Paul Albert and his partner Carol of Niantic, Conn., and his sister Anita Tardiff of Sabattus; along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves two sisters-in-law, Jackie Megquier of Strong, Karen Ottum and husband John of Dresden, and brother-in-law, James Mulkern of Farmingdale.

Norm retired after 41 years at Bath Iron Works in 2005 as director of design. He started his employment at BIW working at the Hardings Plant pounding steel and then aboard ships. In 1975 he joined the electrical shop and later manufacturing and design.

Norm was a man to be trusted. He was humble, kind, moral, a straight-shooter and treated everyone equal. He served in the Army National Guard in Auburn for 15 years. He enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, snowmobiling, and ATV’s.

The last few years he loved attending Isaac and Alyssa’s school games and most recently, cheering on Megan and Matthew at their baseball, softball, ice hockey, field hockey, and football games. He stayed connected to their games, even though he was in Florida, through GameChanger. Norm was extremely proud of his daughter and son and was blessed with four grandchildren. He was encouraged and cheered on by his family and special friends during the past six months, but he felt extremely blessed and proud by the daily phone calls, cards, and video chats from his grandchildren.

Due to COVD-19, and Norm’s wishes, there will be no services.

