WESTBROOK – Joan K. Williams of Westbrook passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1935, in Portland, daughter of the late Everett and Kathleen (Jones) Williams.

Joan was a graduate of Westbrook High School (class of 1953) and North Eastern Business College (class of 1957). She was employed by the State of Maine for 36 years. Growing up, Joan was in the 4H Club and the Girl Scouts. She was a past member of the Highland Lake Congregational Church and the Order of the Eastern Star No. 59 Portland.

Joan was predeceased by her parents; as well as by three brothers, Douglas, Lannie Lee, and her twin brother Jerald.

Joan will be lovingly missed by her dear friends and family, who will always remember her generosity, kind spirit, and good humor.

There will not be a funeral service but there will be a graveside committal service on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. for Jerald and Joan at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln Street, South Portland.

Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

