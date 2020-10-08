Many of us who decide to enter the political realm for all of the right reasons sometimes encounter individuals or organizations who will undermine you – whether it be intentional or unintentional. During a recent newspaper phone interview, I was asked to fill out a few pieces of info by email – one being political/civic experience. I listed:

• Founder of Global Harvest Outreach, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity that organizes and sponsors charitable projects and events to help others.

• Little Sebago Lodges Association & Little Sebago Lodges Statutory Road Association, past president, board of directors.

When the candidate article was printed last week, the writer inserted “Chairwoman of Gray Secession” under political/civic experience without ever approaching the topic with me. I would like to believe that this writer and newspaper were well intended and were just trying to do a professional job in covering my background. But if he had brought it up, I would have gladly had a conversation with him about this experience. To be honest, I never thought about including it. I have done a lot over the years to help others.

The secession movement involved an area on the west side of Little Sebago Lake in Gray that is physically disconnected from the town of Gray. You have to drive through Raymond to get to it. The majority of voters in this area wanted to move in the direction of being part of Raymond. The movement was unsuccessful, but it was an important action in exercising our democratic freedom. It was also important to listen to the majority of voters in this location who felt they were invisible for many years. It highlighted crucial issues to the town that residents were facing and both towns began to work together in new ways.

Listening, helping and taking action so that everyone’s voice is heard at the table is what good leaders should do. I want to continue doing that for all constituents in my district.

Jennifer White

Senate candidate, District 25

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: