Respect for oneself and for each other: That’s what champions do. Name calling, insults or punching the other guy in the face doesn’t make any team (or any country) stronger.

Donald Trump’s violence-stoking rhetoric is bad for our country and it’s why he will lose this election. thestar.com/news/world/2020/09/02/donald-trumps-violence-stoking-rhetoric-is-nothing-new-its-an-age-old-tactic-of-authoritarian-strongmen.html

In 2016, Democrats won the popular vote (by 3 million!), but lost the Electoral College. Frustrating as that was, there was no civil war. The Obamas and Clintons attended Trump’s inauguration. In spite of all his threats to “lock her up,” they even shook his hand.

This year, Democrats are again poised to win the popular vote and by an even larger margin. Polls also suggest that this time, Democrats will win the electoral vote.

I look forwards to seeing Donald Trump shake President Joseph Biden’s hand.

Jenny Ruth Yasi

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: