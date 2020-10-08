The first presidential debate was a global embarrassment, due to the president’s behavior, which was outside any acceptable norm of conduct. Joe Biden should not have let himself get dragged down, but his response is a function of how polarized and extreme our politics has become.
The antidote to this toxicity is to elect moderates who will collaborate and reach across the aisle. We cannot address extreme partisanship by electing more partisans – we need more moderates like Democrats Joe Biden and Jared Golden and Republican Susan Collins, not fewer.
As New York Times columnist Tom Friedman said recently: “. . .when extremists go all the way, and moderates just go away, the system can break. And it will break.”
Mary Ann Lynch
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunkport children’s book author to launch ‘What Police Officers Do’
-
American Journal
Bailey, Pendleton in Senate District 31 race
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Letters to the editor, Oct. 8
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader predicts Biden will prevail
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Letter: Senate candidate clarifies Forecaster coverage
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.