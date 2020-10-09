Effective leadership requires the ability to guide others, to facilitate solutions and to think about the long-term health of the people. Above all else, community leadership is about those who live with you and near you. Willingness to listen to the community in order to understand its priorities is a treasured attribute that Anne Carney has made a hallmark of her career.

Anne’s legislative achievements are a matter of record. More important aspects of her work include the articulation of her values. She states, “The priorities of our community are at the heart of my work.” She identifies these as follows: ensuring all have access to affordable health care; promoting economic opportunity and security; advocating for strong, equitable public education; protecting our environment and meeting climate goals; and working against systemic racism and toward racial justice. If these are important to you, support Anne as our state senator from District 29.

Pedro A. Vazquez

South Portland

