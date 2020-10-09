Each year, the Enclave of Scarborough Assisted Living puts on a Classic Car Show Back to School Drive for the students of Reiche Elementary School in Portland. Despite social distancing, the event was a success and due to COVID-19 regulations, was turned into a drive-by event paired with a delightful scarecrow contest. Residents Gerry Bosse, Carole Reid, Barbara Schermerhorn, Marianne Corley and Jackie Hayes of the Enclave Scarborough brought the donations — which included “Dunkin Munchkins for the munchkins” as well as special treat baskets just for the students’ teachers — to Reiche the school. The group was greeted by Reiche Elementary School’s Community Coordinator Sylvie Montello. Several classrooms came outside to greet residents from afar with posters they had decorated showing signs of hearts with their hands and praises of “thank you’s.” The Enclave encourages you to pick up your phone or send an email to a local school administrator near you and ask what their classrooms may need, especially when it comes to remote learning. This year’s donation was dedicated in memory of resident John H. Lennon.

