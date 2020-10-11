This pandemic has produced many realities. The summer has been difficult because we are not able to enjoy our families as we have for the past forever. Grand children are being asked to not visit the people they grew up with. Memories are being cut short because a memory with masks is simply not the same.

I retired from teaching over three decades ago. The York school department let me continue to work with students by substituting for teachers from the middle and high schools. The pandemic probably put this to an end and I am sad to say my life will continue without the honor of working with young men and women who are simply trying to become.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jim Fabiano is a retired teacher and writer living in York.

The problem is many teachers are concerned and even afraid of going back into the classroom. I don’t know of anyone who blames them but there are many who think that teachers are staying out of the classroom because they would rather not be there. This is simply a non-truth.

“What would it be like not to teach anymore?” This is a very difficult question for any teacher. All I ever wanted to do was teach. I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else. With the chaos across our nation this question has become relevant.

If I didn’t teach my mind would probably grow old. I know for a fact my students keep me young with their enthusiasm and spirit. Their will to become makes me yearn to help them in any way I am able. Because my students are so young they allow me to become a part of their futures. In fact, they allow me to see into all of our futures. If I could no longer listen to their ideas I would probably become devoid of my own ideas. If I could no longer listen to their dreams I would probable lose the capacity to dream.

If I didn’t teach I would slow down. I used to find myself walking very fast. In the halls at school one has to move quickly or one is apt to be knocked down. But, without teaching I would have no place to go thus no need to move at any sustained velocity. I would have no one to see and thus no need to be seen.

If I didn’t teach I wouldn’t have the opportunity to say hello scores of times in one day. I wouldn’t be able to answer numerous questions in one hour. I wouldn’t hear my name called out too many times to count in each minute of every day. But, worse of all, I wouldn’t be able to observe scared young children evolve into mature young adults yearning to become a part of their own grown-up world.

If I didn’t teach I would survive. There are many professions I could go into. But, I made a decision long ago that my life wouldn’t be one of just survival. I made a decision to teach. For me, life without teaching wouldn’t be much of a life at all.

This pandemic has produced many realities. One of which is a reality I hoped I never would have to endure.

