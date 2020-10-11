CINCINNATI, Ohio – Stephen Lewis Broaddus passed away Sept. 21, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio with his wife, Lisa, by his side. He was born June 17, 1949 to Samuel Taylor and Marion (Libby) Broaddus in Louisville, Ky.

He was raised in Westbrook, graduating from Westbrook High School, class of 1967. Steve obtained an associate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine in Orono, followed by a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Husson College. Early in his career he was Director of Computer Services at the University of New England and Manager of Information Services at Saco Defense. He then went on to become an IT manager for DT Industries, IT audit manager for Macy’s, and most recently, lead auditor for GE Capital Retail Bank.

Despite his travels across the U.S., Steve was a proud Mainer at heart, with a soft “Downeast” accent to prove it. He was skilled at telling stories that wove his Maine heritage with his love of his family. He attended and coached countless youth sports games for his family, and reveled in pride at their successes in both sport and in life. Steve loved running marathons.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Broaddus, of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Derek R. Broaddus (Maria) of Westfield, N.J., daughter, Cortney Broaddus Fuerst (Russell) of Sheboygan, Wis., stepsons, Christian Schaefer (Emily) of Tucson, Ariz. and Nicholas Schaefer (Cami) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samuel C., Isabella, Annie, Carter, Eli, Corbin, Lincoln, Duke, and Leo; as well as his brothers, Samuel B. Broaddus (Sandra) of Gorham, Andrew L. Broaddus (Jackie) of Westbrook, and John T. Broaddus of Brownfield.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the adoption fund for Steve’s “to be” newest grandson from the Philippines: https://www.gofundme.com/f/steve-broaddus-grandchild-adoption

