GORHAM – Dorothy Dame Burnham passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

She was the daughter of Naomi and Alfred Dame and was born in Portland. She grew up in the Little Falls section of Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1961.

She married James W. Burnham in October of 1964 and they built a home in Gorham where she resided until her death.

Dorothy was involved in office work for several companies: N.E. Telephone, Rich Tool and Die, and attorney Carl Usher until she and her husband started their own business, Speedy Office Services.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Arlene and her brothers, Alfred, Robert, George, William, and Tommy.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years; and nine nieces and nephews.

No funeral services will be held.

To express condolences and to participate in Dorothy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

or the

Gorham Rescue Unit,

270 Main Street,

Gorham, ME 04038.

