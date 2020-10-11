SCARBOROUGH – Doris Elaine Skillings, 63, died peacefully and comfortably on Oct. 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Doris was born April 20, 1957, to Arnold and Beth Greenleaf and was the youngest of four sisters and one brother. She was raised near the Nonesuch River with her brother and four sisters in Scarborough, where she developed an everlasting love for the ocean.Doris attended Scarborough schools where she met the love of her life, Terry S. Skillings, of Scarborough. One day, while watching a baseball game at Scarborough High School, Terry pulled a ribbon out of Doris’s hair; he has kept it with him ever since that day. Doris and Terry started dating when she was 16 years old. For the next 50 years they became best friends and were inseparable. Doris graduated from Scarborough High School in 1975 and married Terry the following year. They bought a home on Spurwink Road in Scarborough where they raised their two beautiful children, Brooke and Brent. Years later, they bought a second home at Higgins Beach, where she enjoyed countless years of laughter and smiles, watching her kids and grandkids grow up and play at the beach and enjoy the ocean. Doris worked her whole life in the medical field and met numerous lifelong friends along the way. Her husband, kids and grandchildren were the fabric of her life. She enjoyed entertaining, birthday parties, pool parties, Fourth of July parades, Halloween parties and social gatherings at the beach house. Traveling the world with her family was a great passion. The family would like to thank the Oncology medical team of doctors and nurses who were wonderful to our Doris; Dr. Clemen, Dr. Taraza, Dr. Inhorn and Dr. Cole, who gave Doris six great years of life following her diagnosis. A special thank you to Jill Hobart, R.N. for all she did for Doris. She was an amazing advocate, close family friend, who was there for her on her first day of treatment six years ago, and was by her side on her last days. She is survived by her husband, Terry Skillings of Scarborough; daughter, Brooke Skillings of Westbrook, son, Brent Skillings and his fiancée, Elizabeth Doucet of Portsmouth, N.H.; brother, Richard Greenleaf and his wife, Elizabeth of Scarborough, sister, Carolyn Libby and her husband, Richard of Scarborough, sister, Patricia Sikora and her husband, John of Saco, sister, Barbara Stanley and her husband, Jim of Durham, sister, Joanne Webb and her husband, Mike of Denmark; along with many nieces and nephews. Doris’s legacy will always live on through her family, especially her two grandsons, Nicholas and Scott. Her warm heart and physical presence will be missed forever. Visiting hours will be 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland,217 Landing Rd.,Westbrook, ME 04092.

