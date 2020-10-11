SOUTH PORTLAND – Terri J. Caiazzo, 57, of Westbrook Street, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side.Terri was born in Revere, Mass. on Nov. 16, 1962, the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Jeannine L. (Manchester) Roberts. Terri attended schools in South Portland.On June 27, 1986 she married David P. Caiazzo in Portland and together they made their home and raised their family in South Portland.Terri owned and operated her own daycare for 15-plus years before going to work for the South Portland School Department in the Environmental Services Department, a position she held for more than five years.In her spare time, Terri, enjoyed spending time surfing the net, she was very crafty, doing ceramics, painting and liked to sew. She loved water skiing and being in the outdoors, loved to cook and bake, and was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Terri had a big heart and always put others needs ahead of her own, she was fiercely loyal to her family.Terri is survived by her husband, David P. Caiazzo of South Portland; three sons, Steven Caiazzo and his fiancé, Brianna Thompson of South Portland, Philip Caiazzo of South Portland, and Thomas Caiazzo of Westbrook; three sisters, Sandra Harrington of Pennsylvania, Denise and her husband Terry Mooney of Durham, and Sherry DiCenso of Westbrook, a brother, Michael and his wife Susan Roberts of Florida; four grandchildren, Derek and Jaden Caiazzo of Florida, and Nova and Archer Caiazzo of South Portland; several nieces and nephews.At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Terri’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

