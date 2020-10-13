Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 10/20 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 10/21 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 10/21 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 10/22 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 10/21 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 10/21 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 10/19 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Planning Board
