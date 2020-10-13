Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  10/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  10/20  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  10/21  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  10/21  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  10/21  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  10/22  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  10/21  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/21  4:15 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  10/19  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Tues.  10/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board

