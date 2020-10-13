Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 10/20 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 10/21 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 10/21 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 10/22 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 10/21 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/21 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 10/19 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Planning Board

