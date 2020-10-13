Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  10/20  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Committee

Tues.  10/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  10/16  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Tues.  10/20  8:15 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Wed.  10/21  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting and Workshop

Thur.  10/22  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  10/19  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  10/20  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  10/21  5 p.m.  Economic Development Subtopic Committee

Wed.  10/21  6 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Energy & Recycling Committee

cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
