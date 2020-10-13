Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 10/20 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Committee

Tues. 10/20 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 10/16 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Tues. 10/20 8:15 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Wed. 10/21 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting and Workshop

Thur. 10/22 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

Thur. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 10/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 10/20 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 10/21 5 p.m. Economic Development Subtopic Committee

Wed. 10/21 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee

