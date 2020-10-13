WESTBROOK— A middle school student has tested positive for the coronavirus and the school has reverted to remote learning for the rest of the week, Superintendent Peter Lancia said Monday.

“There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution. Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start,” Lancia said in a district-wide phone call Monday.

The infected student was last at Westbrook Middle School on Oct. 8.

The school is working with the CDC to “mitigate the impact” and identify anyone who may have had close contact with the student. Close contact is defined being within 6 feet of the student for at least 15 minutes.

“Thanks to the protocols in place, we received timely communication about this individual,” Lancia said on the call.

Parents who have questions should contact nurses Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay or Jess Simons at 854-0830 or emailing them at [email protected] or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: