Mid Coast Hospital has welcomed two new directors to the organization, Alison Lampke, MHA, and Kevin Dumas, PharmD. Lampke has been named director of diagnostic imaging, and Dumas will serve as the health system’s new director of pharmacy.

Most recently, Lampke worked as an operations manager in Nuclear Medicine at Lahey Hospital Medical Center in Burlington Massachusetts, where she was employed for over 15 years, and also worked in the Ultrasound and Vascular Lab. Prior to working at Lahey, she served as a team leader in Nuclear Medicine at Boston Medical Center in Boston.

As director of diagnostic imaging at Mid Coast Hospital, Lampke will be responsible for the strategic development, implementation, and daily operations of diagnostic imaging teams across the Mid Coast–Parkview Health system. Her role will also include working with other departments to ensure organization-wide goals are being met.

As director of pharmacy, Dumas will provide the planning, direction, control and coordination of all pharmacy services across the Mid Coast–Parkview Health system. His is a key leadership role, and will ensure the delivery of the highest quality pharmaceutical services consistent with our organization’s mission.

Prior to joining Mid Coast, Dumas served as Director of Pharmacy at Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital in the towns of Bridgton and Rumford, Maine. Before that, he worked as a clinical pharmacist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“At Mid Coast–Parkview Health, we pride ourselves on providing the highest quality care to our patients and visitors. Hiring experienced, dedicated leaders is a key piece of the puzzle and vital to our mission,” said Joe Grant, FACHE, Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer at Mid Coast–Parkview Health. “We are excited to welcome Alison and Kevin to the organization, and grateful to have them as part of our team.”

