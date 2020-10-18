FALMOUTH – John E. Aaskov, “Jack” to his many friends and family, 88, a lifelong resident of Blackstrap Road, passed away comfortably on Oct. 12, 2020, with his family by his side in Falmouth. He was born on Oct. 26, 1931, at the family farm in Falmouth, a son of Harold and Olga (Fischer) Aaskov.

Jack came from a family of farmers and builders. Jack was involved with farming at a young age but his passion lay in building. He loved his trade and often would say, “if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life”. If you knew Jack, you knew he would always refer to “a guy” in his thought processes, such as, “if a guy did {this} to do {that} this task could be done easier.” We believe this talented, thoughtful “guy” he was actually referring to was himself!

Back in the fall of 1953 in a small church in Falmouth, let it not be forgotten how good friend Carroll Wilson had to nudge Jack in the back, noting the beautiful young German immigrant, Monica, singing in the choir. He told Jack that if he didn’t act quickly, someone else might. So Jack did and they were married July 23, 1955. He and Monica just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

The Aaskov family took up roots in Falmouth in 1889. Jack grew up on the land and gave his children and grandchildren the same experience. “The Aaskov Compound” grew over the years with Jack being the backbone, building houses and keeping the family grounded.

Jack was an incredible husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. You could always depend on him for good advice, a valuable opinion, and help whenever problems would arise.

He is survived by his loving wife, Monica; his children, Peter Aaskov, Heidi Almeida (and husband Frank), and Kris Aaskov; his sisters, Ruth Aaskov and June Griffin; grandchildren, Amber, Jacki, Justin, Monica (Moie), and Peter (Cole).

He will be missed, and his family will cherish the memories they have of him. For now, we know he is in Heaven working on a project or fixing something.

A private service will be held at a later time for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation in Jack’s memory may be made to The ARC of The United States by visiting http://www.thearc.org.

