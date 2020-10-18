PORTLAND – Martha M. (Harris) Hamilton, 95, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, in Portland. She was born in Old Dominion, Va., on Feb. 26, 1925, the only daughter of James S. Harris and Ada M. Butler of Faber, Va.

She was a 1943 graduate of Scottsville High School in Scottville, Va. and after graduation worked in the Actuary Department, Dividend Section at Acacia Mutual Life Insurance Company in Washington D.C. They were located close to Union Station where she would take the train home every night.

In 1947, she married Clinton M. Hamilton of South Harpswell in Centenary Methodist Church which her family helped found in 1840. Together they traveled and lived in many interesting places during his service in the United States Air Force. Upon Mr. Hamilton’s retirement from the USAF in 1962, she lived in Harrison.

While living in Harrison she worked in the purchasing office of the B E Cole, Francine and Jay Shoe Company in Norway. She moved to Portland in 1978 and worked in the Coffee and Sandwich Shop and St. Josephs Manor.

Martha was a dedicated member of Woodfords Congregational Church since 1990, she volunteered at Hall Elementary School for many years. She was Past Matron of Iona Chapter #21 OES, a life member of Deering Chapter #59 OES, Grand Representative of Delaware in Maine, 41-year member, Honorary Chapter Regent of Elizabeth Wadsworth DAR, past State DAR Officer and served on several committees, Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in Portland, and was an ancestor of Captain Benjamin Harris. Martha was also a life member of the Mayflower Society and Jamestown Society of Richmond, Va. and her ancestor was Henry Lee who served in the House of Burgess.

She is predeceased by her husband, Clinton M. Hamilton; five brothers; and her parents.

She is survived by a daughter, Martha Carol (Hamilton) Mills of West Paris, sons, Ryan Mills of Bethel; Randy Mills and his wife Yvonne and their son Jacob and daughter Annika of Oxford; E. James “Jim” Hamilton and daughters Heather and Lindsay Hamilton of Brookline, Mass. and Portland, respectively; sister-in-law, Betty Decker; and many nieces and nephews living in Virginia.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Harpswell.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Martha’s online guest book.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Ms. Hamilton’s name to the

American Heart

Association, or the

Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR

c/o Vrege Murray,

552 Brighton Ave.,

Portland ME 04102.

