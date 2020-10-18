SCARBOROUGH – Robert Cole Foden of Scarborough passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, Oct. 9, 2020, just four days shy of his 90th birthday. Bob was born Oct. 13, 1930, the younger son of Edward G. Foden Jr. and Gertrude Evelyn (Cole) Foden. He often shared his fond memories of growing up in Portland and of spending summers on Sebago Lake with his parents and brother. He graduated Deering High School and then Tufts University, Medford, Mass. After college, Bob joined the family business, E.G. Foden, Co., taking over the reins as president in the early-1970s. It was at Tufts that Bob met his best friend of 70 years, Donald Page. Over the years, either one of them could be found picking up the phone to call the other, even as recently as last week. In fact, it was Don and his wife, Meredith, who introduced Bob to his future wife, Ann. On July 27, 1957, he married Ann Prescott Hewes of Saco. Bob and Ann resided first in Portland and soon moved to Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their family of five children. When their children were nearly grown, Bob and Ann moved to Scarborough Beach. Holidays, birthdays, or drop-in visits, Bob would always welcome family and guests with “Have a seat.” Bob enjoyed the camaraderie of sports, especially golf, tennis, and squash. He even joined a squash league, naming their team the Harvey Wallbangers. He and Ann were past members of Portland Country Club and Prouts Neck Country Club. Known for his sense of humor, Bob liked to say that the club he belonged to the longest was Sam’s Club! His love of squash drew him to the YMCA in Portland where he eventually became board president. He was very proud that the Peaks to Portland swim was established during his tenure. Bob continued to support the local community when he joined the board of Camp Ketcha in Scarborough. With their children grown, Bob and Ann enjoyed socializing with what their children called their “Big Chill” group of friends. The group enjoyed dinners, plays, and weekends away. For many years, Bob and Ann vacationed in Venice, Fla. Their children often joined, which made these trips even more memorable for him. Bob and Ann enjoyed traveling throughout many parts of the United States, Bermuda, Europe, and South America. Over the past few years, Bob’s favorite excursions were more local: Ferry Beach and Higgins Beach, Scarborough; Eastern Promenade, Portland; Bug Light Park, South Portland; and Kettle Cove Park, Two Lights State Park, and Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth. He was curious to explore the “new” Portland. Having begun his career on Middle Street in Portland during the 1950s, Bob was fascinated with the many recent changes on the Portland peninsula. Bob enjoyed boating on Casco Bay with his family. As his children grew and grandchildren came along, summer days were spent at the beach, gathered in a large semi-circle of beach chairs. For more than 60 years, Little Ossipee Lake, East Waterboro, was a favorite gathering spot for his family. Some of Bob’s fondest memories were from this past summer at the lake, where he and his family gathered many times from Memorial Day through Labor Day. A caring and generous person, Bob was known for his wit and his wisdom. An avid reader, he always had a book in hand. He devoured history and biographies. Bob began each morning with a cup of black coffee and three daily newspapers. He followed the Patriots, tennis, golf, and the stock market. You knew the temperature was nearing 20 degrees or colder if Bob was wearing long pants. Otherwise, he wore short pants nearly year-round! In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Ann; and his brother, Edward G. “Sonny” Foden III, as well as his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jack and Ginny Hewes and Dick and Betsey Hewes. He will be deeply missed by his five children, Jane Foden and Kevin McDonald of Scarborough, Ted Foden and Patti of Yarmouth, Ann Foden of Cape Elizabeth, Bob Foden and Donna of Topsfield, Mass., and Susan Guimond and Kevin of Cape Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren, John and Katharine McDonald, Bogie, Tom, and Lee Foden, Ally, Lindsay, and Scott Foden, and Curtis and Ann Guimond; grand daughters-in-law, Kelsey McDonald and Kathleen Foden; great-grandson, Grant McDonald, and great-grandbaby Foden, due in the spring. He is also survived by six nieces and four nephews and their families. Bob passed away two weeks to the day after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He remained strong and positive throughout his diagnosis. We’re sorry we won’t be able to host an open Celebration of Life for him. His was a life well-lived. We’ll hold a private service and burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. It’s comforting to know that he is going home to Portland and that he’ll be with his wife, Ann. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bob’s name are asked to consider: YMCA of Southern MaineAttn: Annual Campaign70 Forest Ave.Portland, ME 04101 The Fort Williams FoundationP.O. Box 6260Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

