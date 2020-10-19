John “Gizmo” D. Walsh 1965 – 2020 RICHMOND – John “Gizmo” D. Walsh, 55, of Lilac Lane, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on August 23, 1965 the son of John and Janet Walsh. John worked at BIW as a marine electrician for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to camp, hunting and fishing. John was predeceased by his parents; and brother George Muchmore. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Pat Walsh of Richmond; daughters Kari Creamer of Winthrop, Leslie McNeal and husband Shawn of Georgia, Jennifer Wentworth and fiancee Steve Lewin of Masardis; brother Mike Walsh of New Hampshire, sisters Darline Walsh of New Hampshire, Susan Partridge of South Carolina, Crystal Mungo of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several, nieces, nephews and cousins. Per John’s request there will not be any services held at this time. A funeral with burial will take place at a later date in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

