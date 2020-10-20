Yvette Meunier is my choice for Topsham town select board. When she sees a problem in our town she works diligently to solve that problem. For example, folks who live in the Heights worried about our safety whenever we walked up Maple Street to Bridge for years. Yvette decided to do something about this dangerous road in our neighborhood. She realized we needed a sidewalk. She checked with neighbors on Maple Street to see if they agreed with her idea. Yvette brought our concerns to the attention of the Topsham board and presented a reasonable and effective rationale. In less than six months, we had a new sidewalk. Vote for Yvette for Topsham town selectman! For more info: facebook.com/YvetteForTopsham.

Katharine Lyon

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: